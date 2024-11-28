Checkpoint set up to prevent foreigners from illegal work in Myanmar

Police set up the checkpoint on Highway 12 in Mae Sot district, Tak province, on Wednesday. (Police photo)

TAK — Police have set up a highway checkpoint aimed at preventing foreigners from being enticed into illicit work in Myanmar near the border.

The checkpoint is located on Highway 12 in Mae Sot district, a common route for foreigners intending to leave Thailand for the neighbouring country, Pol Maj Gen Saruti Kwaengsopa, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, said on Wednesday.

"Data indicate that many foreigners arrive in Thailand, both legally and illegally, to travel further into the neighbouring country through Mae Sot for work," said the commander. "Some are lured into illicit employment," the commander said.

Highway 12 is frequently used by foreigners travelling to Myanmar via both official channels and natural crossings. Therefore, the checkpoint is focused on scanning foreign travellers, especially those from China, Pol Maj Gen Saruti said.

Those who appeared to be lured into making the trip to Myanmar will be warned for their own safety, he said.

The checkpoint will operate around the clock for a month, he added.