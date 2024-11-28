Illegal Chinese-owned salon in Bangkok shut down

Chinese owner opened salon in Thailand due to high competition in home country

Police pose for photos during a raid on an illegal beauty salon in Huai Khwang, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: police photo)

Police raided an illegal full-service beauty salon owned by a Chinese woman in central Bangkok on Thursday and arrested seven female suspects for working without permits.

The salon, named 'YF Salon,' was in a six-storey commercial building in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang district, with each floor offering services, including hair and nail treatments, massages and filler and vitamin injections.

In the raid, police apprehended 42-year-old Ren Xuemei, who admitted to being the business owner.

Ms Ren confessed to all charges, saying she had never applied for a permit and chose to open the salon in Thailand due to the high competition in her home country, China.

Police reported that the staff administering the injection treatments were unlicensed, with the doctor gowns found in the shop being purchased online.

The other six workers arrested included two Chinese nationals, identified as Wen Chun, 28, and Gao Juan, 44, along with four Thais: Hom, 18, Moodang, 19, Kamkaew, 20, and Janthakarn, 19.

All were held in custody at Makkasan police station.