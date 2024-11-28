Shade finally returns to main Samui ferry pier

Roofs over pedestrian walkways left uncovered for a year after original contractor walked away

Listen to this article

Workers prepare to attach metal sheets to one of the roof structures at the main ferry pier in Nathon on Koh Samui in Surat Thani on Thursday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI - The main ferry pier on Koh Samui is finally getting its roofs back, after a full year in which passengers have had to endure rain and sometimes scorching sun on their way to and from the boats.

Narobb Tuaycharoen, a member of the Nakhon Samui municipal council, said on Thursday that workers had begun installing metal sheets on one of the two roof structures at the Nathon pier, to be immediately followed by the other one.

The repairs should be completed within a week, or before year’s end at the latest, he said.

Nathon is the gateway to and from the southern resort island, with ferries and speedboats linking the island with other destinations, including mainland Surat Thani province. Some call Nathon the capital of Samui.

The Marine Department hired a company to replace the roofs over the 200-metre-long walkways from July 2021 to December 2023, with a budget of 212 million baht. The contractor removed the old roofs, leaving only the structures without coverings since December last year.

The reason the company left the work unfinished is not known.

The municipality later contacted the Marine Department and obtained approval to finish the job.