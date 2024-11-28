Hunger-striking fraud suspect Samart falls ill

Listen to this article

Samart Janechaijittawanich (black jacket) brings victims of pyramid schemes to the Department of Special Investigation in Bangkok in August 2016. (Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd)

Politician Samart Janechaijittawanich, a suspect in a money laundering case linked to The iCon Group fraud and money-laundering scandal, has been rushed to the Department of Corrections Hospital after almost four days on hunger strike in prison.

Mr Samart, who was apprehended in Chiang Rai on Monday, was transferred to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kanokwan Jiewcheauphan said on Thursday.

He experienced fatigue and weakness after almost four days without food, which was coupled with high levels of stress, she said, adding that he did not experience any abdominal pain.

Despite not eating, Mr Samart drank water throughout, she said.

In a related development, the Department of Special Investigation team handling the iCon Group case on Monday searched Mr Samart’s home in Taling Chan district and his mother’s home in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

At the latter, the DSI found a document that they believe was fabricated with the goal of helping to get Mr Samart off the hook over allegations that he received around 100 million baht from iCon CEO Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, said the source.

Dated Nov 12, the document was signed by Mr Warathaphon while he was in jail, said the source. In it, Mr Warathaphon reportedly confirmed that he had lent Mr Samart the money traced by the DSI.

The document also contained what was claimed to be Mr Warathaphon’s acknowledgement that Mr Samart had already repaid all the loans he received, said the source.

According to the source, the document indicated that the loans were transferred to the bank account of Mr Samart’s mother on 12 occasions for a total of 2.2 million baht, but the debt was later paid off in cash. The DSI remains unconvinced that this is a genuine document, the source added.