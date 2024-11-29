JTC, energy deal win over House panel

Listen to this article

The House committee on Energy has thrown its support behind the establishment of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) between Thailand and Cambodia and the continuation of the energy concession given to the private sector.

People's Party (PP) member Supachot Chaiyasat, in his capacity as deputy chairman of the committee, voiced the panel's support after the House met to discuss energy resource sharing in the overlapping maritime claims between Thailand and Cambodia.

Relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs (DTLA), the Ministry of Energy's Department of Mineral Fuels (DMF), the Royal Thai Navy and Office of The Permanent Secretary For Defence, were invited to provide the latest information regarding the joint development area.

The DTLA insisted that the 2001 Thai-Cambodian Memorandum of Understanding will serve as the primary framework for negotiation with Cambodia. Negotiation about disputes in the upper overlapping area will continue, while resource sharing will be focused on the lower area.

Thailand remains confident in its data available for negotiation under the guidelines of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

However, there remain concerns about existing concessions granted to private companies in the overlapping area. The committee stressed avoiding contract cancellations that might lead to compensation claims to be paid with taxpayers' money.

Mr Supachot said the DMF explained that the concession on the use of the energy resources could extend up to 25 years. This begs the question as to whether the non-renewable energy would still be necessary by the time the concession expires or if the country should transition to clean energy.

So, the committee needs to discuss ways to accelerate such a transition.

Mr Supachot said the JTC was a crucial first step in the talks.

It should include experts not only in the field of national boundaries but also in energy to cover a comprehensive discussion on both territorial and resource issues, he noted.

On concerns of political interference in the JTC, he said the committee's work must prioritise the national interest and remain impartial.

Mr Supachot also suggested the need for a review of the MoU as it has been in place for 20 years. He said the attached map does not legally enforce boundary lines but serves as a reference material for mutual acknowledgement between the two parties.

Meanwhile, legal expert Paisal Puechmongkol posted on his Facebook account expressing concern that Thailand is at risk of losing territory on multiple fronts.

He said there have been alleged encroachments on Thai territory at three other locations: Khao Hua Ma in Mae Hong Son, Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani and the area around Prasat Ta Khwai on the Cambodian border.

He criticised the authorities for lacking the capability or the will to address these issues effectively, accusing them of concealing the real situation and failing to inform the public about it.