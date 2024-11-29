Police arrest 3 suspects behind online porn clips

Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday for producing and distributing pornographic clips featuring over 2,000 victims, including students, internet idols, and celebrities, according to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

DSI director-general Pol Maj Yuthana Phraedam yesterday said the suspects were nabbed in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Trang after arrest warrants were issued for producing and distributing obscene images and video clips through websites.

The operation was a joint effort between the DSI, the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC), and agencies working on child protection, cybercrimes and human trafficking.

It followed the DSI's Technology and Cyber Crime Bureau's year-long investigation of the group, which ran several pornographic platforms and websites.

The investigation found these platforms advertised and sold obscene material while disclosing the personal information of victims without their consent.

More than 20,000 people subscribed to the platforms, with membership fees ranging from 300 to 1,000 baht per month, which generated over 100,000 baht per month for the group.

The investigation also found nearly 100,000 video clips.

According to Pol Maj Yuthana, the three suspects were a videographer, a producer and a mule account owner.

Their criminal charges include possessing child pornography for sexual exploitation, instigating or promoting a child under 18 years of age to perform obscenely, and allowing another person to use their bank account.

The bureau's director, Pol Capt Khemmachart Prakaihongmanee, said the operations aligned with the government's policy of bringing justice to victims without them having to come forward. However, he said victims of pornographic crimes are urged to notify the Office of Technology and Information Technology Cases and PDPC to assist with legal action.