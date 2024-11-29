Informal talks set for 'next month'

The government is expecting to hold the next extended informal consultation on the Myanmar crisis sometime next month, though the final date has yet to be confirmed, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yesterday.

According to MFA spokesman Nikorndej Balankura, the talks are tentatively scheduled to take place on Dec 19-20, though the dates still have to be approved by other participants in the dialogue.

The extended informal consultation will involve the previous, current and incoming Asean chairs, though other members who wish to take part in the talks are also welcome, he said.

"We have coordinated with Laos [as the current Asean chair] and received their support," he said, adding that the talks have also received the support of Malaysia, as the incoming Asean chair.

When asked if the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing for crimes committed against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority will affect the consultation, Mr Nikorndej said Thailand recognises the sensitivity of the situation despite it not being a member of the ICC.