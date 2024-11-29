All districts in Songkhla declared disaster zones

Floods have affected many areas in Songkhla province, prompting authorities to declare all 16 districts disaster zones. (Photo: Songkhla provincial authority)

SONGKHLA — All 16 districts of this southern border province have been declared disaster zones due to severe floods, triggered by days of heavy rain, affecting more than 95,000 people.

On Friday, Songkhla governor Chotnarin Kerdsom signed an order to declare the 16 districts disaster zones after heavy downpours continuously pounded the tourist province from Nov 22 to 28, inundating 671 villages. A total of 95,221 people from 48,947 households have been affected.

Na Thawee district was facing the worst flooding, affecting 13,873 households, followed by Hat Yai (6,640 affected households), Khlong Hoi Khong (6,547 households), Chana (4,646 households), Thepha (4,361 households), Sadao (3,901 households) and Muang (3,384 households).

The flood situation is expected to persist until Saturday.

On Friday, floodwater in many areas remained high. Some roads were cut off, worsening the situation for flood-affected residents. Officials raced against time to evacuate people to safer areas.

Seven southern provinces have been hit by floods following downpours that are forecast to continue in many areas until next Tuesday.