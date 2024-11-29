Korean influencer targeted for lese-majeste

Korean influencer Ji Gamin has 1 million followers on TikTok and 292,000 on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram @mmini.j)

A royalist group has asked the police to investigate whether a Korean internet influencer with 1 million TikTok followers has violated Thailand’s lese-majeste law.

People United to Protect the Monarchy had collected evidence of online posts made by Ji Gamin, 31, on the day she arrived in Thailand on Nov 3, said Songchai Nianhom, the group’s president.

The group wants the woman to face charges for acts that violated Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law, he said.

It alluded to pictures that were posted of the woman making “certain gestures” that could be considered offensive. Ms Ji also has 292,000 followers on Instagram.

The group has also asked the police Technology Crime Suppression Division and immigration authorities to investigate whether Ms Ji had a permit to work in Thailand, as she earned money promoting products and from other commercial activities.