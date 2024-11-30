Floodwaters recede in Hat Yai's economic areas

The flooding in Hat Yai shows signs of improvement, with floodwaters receding in economic areas on Saturday. However, other areas remain inundated. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA — Floodwaters have begun to recede in the economic zones of Hat Yai, while other parts of the tourist district remain inundated.

Flooding conditions improved in Hat Yai on Saturday, particularly in the outer economic areas, as water levels continued to drop.

The inner economic zones of Hat Yai were largely spared from flooding, with water levels in U-Tapao and Rabainam Ror 1 canals falling about one metre below their banks.

However, Phet Kasem Road leading to downtown Hat Yai is still flooded. The inbound lanes are open to vehicles, but the outbound lanes are closed starting from Hat Yai intersection. Motorists heading downtown are advised to use alternative routes via Big C-Khlong Hae, Khlong Wa and Sriphuwanart.

Hat Yai municipality on Saturday dispatched workers to clean roads in areas where floodwaters had receded.

However, neighbourhoods outside downtown Hat Yai, including Noppakao, Khuan Santi and Bangfaeb, remain flooded due to their proximity to canals.

A flooded community in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province on Saturday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

On Saturday, the country's disaster agency reported that flooding triggered by heavy rains in southern Thailand has killed nine people and displaced more than 13,000.

"Flooding across eight provinces in southern Thailand has affected 553,921 households and claimed nine lives, prompting agencies to mobilise urgent assistance," the agency said on its official Facebook page.