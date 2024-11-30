New Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi motorway toll-free over New Year

Listen to this article

Construction of the 96-kilometre-long M81 motorway from Bang Yai to Kanchanaburi is now 99% complete. (Photo supplied/Piyarach Chongcharoen)

The new motorway that will link Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi with Kanchanaburi province will be open for motorists to travel free of charge over the New Year holiday period.

The free trial of the 96-kilometre motorway, known as M81, will run for 8 days between Dec 26 and Jan 2 as a New Year gift for motorists, the Department of Highways has announced.

On April 26, the department opened a 51km section of the M81 from West Nakhon Pathom to the Kanchanaburi checkpoint for free public trials from 3pm every Friday until 9pm on Sunday. It extended the operating period to noon on Monday, starting from Oct 18.

Construction of the remaining section, from Bang Yai to Nakhon Pathom, was originally scheduled to be completed in March but it is well ahead of schedule, the department said. As a result, the entire 96km route will be open over the New Year holiday to help relieve traffic congestion, it said.

Only 4-wheel vehicles will be allowed to use the M81 during the free trial, with a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

Motorists can enter or exit the motorway at six checkpoints: Bang Yai, East Nakhon Pathom, West Nakhon Pathom, Tha Maka, Tha Muang and Kanchanaburi.

Apirat Chaiwongnoi, director-general of the Department of Highways, said on Friday that construction of the motorway was 99% complete and systems installation was 66% finished.