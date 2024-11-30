German woman bitten by fish in Phangnga

A warning sign is seen on a beach in Phangnga after a German tourist was bitten by a fish that has yet to be identified. (Photo: Khao Lak police station Facebook page)

PHANGNGA - Authorities have issued a warning to tourists in Takua Pa district of this southern Thai province after a German tourist was bitten by an unidentified fish, leaving an oval-shaped wound approximately 20 centimetres long.

The victim was identified as Elke Maier, 57, said Siwat Rawangkun, the district chief.

The incident occurred at 11am on Friday when Ms Maier was bitten on the right shin, causing a deep wound.

She was treated at Khao Lak Medical Centre before being transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where her condition is now stable.

Mr Siwat said such incidents are rare.

Authorities are awaiting an investigation by marine experts to determine the species of fish involved.