Israel warns citizens of terror threat in Southeast Asia with focus on Thailand

Listen to this article

People carry the coffin of Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was found murdered in the United Arab Emirates, during his funeral in Kfar Habad, Israel, on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

Israel warned its citizens that the threat of terrorism against them in Southeast Asia has intensified.

Israel's National Security Council said on Saturday it received intelligence that those responsible for the Nov 21 murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in Dubai are planning additional terrorist activities in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Thailand.

The United Arab Emirates arrested three suspects they say were involved in the killing of the Israeli-Moldovan rabbi whose body was found on Nov 24, days after he was reported missing in Dubai.

Investigations into the murder of Kogan are still underway, the UAE Ministry of Interior said on Monday, according to state news agency WAM.

“The UAE and its institutions are fully committed to safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors,” the ministry said. No detail was provided on the identity of the suspects.

Security authorities in the UAE had earlier located the body of Kogan, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said, calling his apparent murder an “abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism.”

“The State of Israel will use all means, and will deal with these murderers, and those who dispatched them, to the fullest extent of the law,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting on Nov 24. “None of them will get away.”

Israel said it’s reinforcing its recommendation to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE. It also recommended avoiding businesses and gathering places identified with the Israeli and Jewish population, avoiding posting travel details on social media, and reducing movement.

The White House said the killing “was an assault as well on UAE and its rejection of violent extremism across the board.”

“We commend the rapid efforts of UAE authorities who now have suspects in custody,” US National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement. “Those who carried out this crime, and anyone supporting them, must be held fully accountable.”

“There is concern that there is still a threat on the ground against Israeli and Jews in the area,” the US National Security Council said.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, the Israeli government has warned its citizens traveling abroad of possible attacks by Iranian or Iran-backed operatives. It’s raised the alert level in dozens of countries, including the UAE.

Netanyahu said that he appreciates the cooperation of the UAE in investigating the Kogan’s disappearance and death. d“We will strengthen the ties between us in the face of attempts by the axis of evil to harm the relationship of peace between us,” Netanyahu said. “We will strengthen them and we will work to expand regional stability.”

Kogan, 28, had been living in the UAE as an emissary of Chabad-Lubavitch, a Jewish organisation. He’d been working for several years, together with colleagues, on “establishing and expanding Jewish life in the Emirates,” including making kosher food widely available, according to a Chabad website. He was joined there by his wife, Rivky, after their marriage in 2022.

“This vile antisemitic attack is a reminder of the inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a post on X. “It will not deter us from continuing to grow flourishing communities in the UAE or anywhere.”