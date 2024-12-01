Thailand seeks release of fishing crew, protests Myanmar attack on boats

Listen to this article

Thai navy patrol vessels dock in Ranong after rescuing crew from Thai trawlers that came under fire from three Myanmar vessels, leaving one person dead and two injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital. (Photo: Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 3)

Authorities are negotiating for the release of four Thai crew members arrested with a fishing boat towed to Myanmar and protesting against a gun attack on 15 fishing boats early Friday morning.

Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said on Sunday that Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai ordered Thai officials in the Thai-Myanmar Local Border Committee to negotiate with their Myanmar counterparts for the release of the four Thai crewmembers.

The four were among 31 crewmembers on the Sor Charoenchai 8 fishing boat that Myanmar seized on Friday. The 27 other crewmembers are Myanmar nationals. The boat and the crewmembers were reportedly taken to Zedetkyi island.

Thai authorities expected the release of the four Thais and their fishing boat in a few days, said the defence spokesman.

Thai officials were investigating the attack of Myanmar vessels against 15 Thai fishing boats 12 nautical miles from Koh Phayam island of Ranong province at 1.15am on Friday. The probe would determine the exact location of the attack, Maj Gen Thanathip said.

In the meantime, Thai officials used a diplomatic channel to protest against the attack and called on Myanmar to consider whether it was an overreaction, the spokesman said.

During the attack, one crewmember of a fishing boat that came under fire jumped into the sea and drowned, he said.

Speaking on the matter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in Chiang Rai province on Sunday that the government was opposed to violence and was waiting for the investigation into the issue.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said he called in the Myanmar ambassador to Bangkok on Monday to discuss the matter and request the immediate release of the Thai crewmembers.

The minister said that the four Thais were safe.