Chinese man arrested at Bangkok airport over luxury used car fraud

Listen to this article

An immigration police officer arrests Chinese national Chen Shuai at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday. (Photo: Immigration Bureau via Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police captured a Chinese citizen who allegedly committed crimes related to luxury used cars at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday as he was about to board a flight to Cambodia.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, commander of Immigration Division 2, said Chen Shuai, 30, was arrested in the check-in area at the airport.

Mr Chen was on an Interpol "red notice" for forgery of documents related to trading in expensive second-hand cars in China in 2022 and 2023, causing 2.53 million yuan (12 million baht) in damages. Chinese police had contacted Interpol to seek global cooperation in locating and arresting him.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron said Mr Chen was also found to to have overstayed in the kingdom. Immigration police handed him over to Suvarnabhumi police.

The officer did not say when the Chinese man fled to Thailand or how long he had lived in the kingdom.