Rama II Road fix in 2 weeks

The collapse site on Rama II Road on Sunday. (Photo: Department of Highways)

The outbound lanes on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon will be re-opened to traffic within 14 days after work to clear the site of Friday's crane collapse is finished, according to the Department of Highways (DoH).

Director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi said on Sunday work was underway to remove debris from the collapsed section of the elevated Ekkachai-Ban Phaeo Intercity Motorway 82 (M82) project.

The contractor is taking measures to prevent any more mishaps caused by the damaged metal structure of a gantry crane, he said.

Mr Apirat added engineers from the DoH, the Council of Engineering and the Engineering Institute of Thailand had surveyed the collapsed section using drones.

They now plan to install devices along the stretch to send an alert if further structural compromises are detected.

Special machinery to move the damaged crane, as well as safety equipment, is being brought in while engineers examine the remaining structures of the elevated motorway project to assess their strength, said Mr Apirat.

Pending the completion of the debris removal, the DoH on Sunday opened a contraflow lane for outbound traffic on a one-kilometre section of Rama II Road to relieve traffic congestion.

The contraflow lane will operate from 7am to 9pm between the 20-kilometre marker near the Mahachai Muang Mai market and the 21-kilometre marker in tambon Khok Krabue, said Mr Apirat.

The collapse occurred about 4am on Friday. Six construction workers were killed -- two Thais and four Myanmar nationals.

Nine other site workers were injured with six still receiving treatment in hospital.