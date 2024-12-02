Informal talks to seek Asean five-point consensus

Bouasisavath: Talks make progress

Vientiane: The next extended informal consultation on the Myanmar crisis in Bangkok this month can help support the five-point consensus on Myanmar proposed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), a senior Lao official said.

Speaking during the 8th Asean Media Forum in the Lao capital recently, Chatoulong Bouasisavath, Laos' Asean Department director-general, said the talks will include the previous, current and upcoming Asean chairs.

They will review the implementation of the five-point consensus among Asean leaders after it was adopted last year during Indonesia's chairmanship. Indonesia was the previous Asean chair. Laos is the current one and Malaysia will assume the Asean chair next year.

Asean's five-point consensus seeks an immediate end to violence in the country; dialogue among all parties; the appointment of a special envoy; humanitarian assistance from Asean; and a special envoy's visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties.

Mr Bouasisavath was responding to questions on Laos' expectations as Asean chair this year regarding talks on the Myanmar crisis and how it can help the five-point consensus work.

"I think the main purpose is to ensure the continuation of the consensus implementation because we would like to review progress made by the previous and current [Asean] chair, and know what the next chair will do," he said.

He also said the consultation would be open for other Asean members interested in the Myanmar crisis to take part in. "This meeting will not contradict the five-point consensus proposed by Asean but will support its implementation because Asean members have no secrets from each other," he said.

When Laos assumed the Asean chair this year, it was committed to the five-point consensus. It has managed the situation well by having a non-political representative from Myanmar attend the Asean summit.

"I think the five- point consensus can help Myanmar find a peaceful solution by having a 'Myanmar led, Myanmar-owned' solution. Having this non-political representative attend the Asean summit in Laos reflects this view on the consensus,'' Mr Bouasisavath said.

As this year's Asean chair, his country has made progress on the Myanmar issue such as organising a meeting in July between this year's chair, last year's and next year's Asean chair to discuss the crisis.

The 8th Asean Media Forum was held by the Asean Secretariat. It brought together Asean journalists to discuss pressing issues in the region, share insights, and explore opportunities for more collaboration. It is normally held after the Asean summit each year in the host country.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said the talks are tentatively scheduled to take place on Dec 20. When asked if the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing for crimes committed against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority will affect the talks, Mr Nikorndej said Thailand recognises the sensitivity of the situation despite it not being a member of the ICC.