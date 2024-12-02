Klong Toey's Lao Market in Bangkok demolished for bus stop

City Hall workers clear Lao Market in Bangkok's Klong Toey district on Monday. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

The Lao Market in Klong Toey district of Bangkok is being demolished to broaden the pavement and install a bus stop, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The market, located along the inbound lane of the Rama IV Road near Klong Toey Market and Klong Hua Lamphong, was designated as a temporary vending spot in 2005. The area has grown into a market and become hard to relocate due to local resistance.

Over the years, the district has devised a plan to reorganise the area which involves removing the market. It is only now that the plan is being implemented.

Vendors have persistently sought to postpone the implementation of the plan citing economic difficulty in the post-Covid 19 pandemic.

The district agreed on the extension in light of the pandemic. It later scheduled the demolition for Dec 1.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Monday visited the demolition site at the market and expressed sympathy for the vendors.

“I understand the vendors, but this area should have been the pavement. Pedestrians need space too,” he said.

The Bangkok governor also thanked all sides for coooperating with the market removal plan.

Most vendors have moved to the Klong Toey Market 2, he said, adding that once the market stalls are all dismantled, the small pavement, caused by encroachment by vendors, would be expanded to more than 300 metres, equipped with a bus stop.

“I never thought this day would come....It's exemplary what cooperation could delivery to make the city cleaner,” said Mr Chadchart.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Chakkaphan Phewngam said the demolition crew had moved in after the last batch of 51 vendors had left the market on Saturday (Dec 1) night.

Early morning on Monday, officials from Klong Toey district office, the BMA’s the Public Works Department and City Law Enforcement Department began dismantling roof structures, which will take about three days to complete.

Afterward, the Public Works Department will renovate the sidewalk while the City Law Enforcement Department has deployed officers to maintain order.

Klong Toey district has also developed a landscape improvement plan.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) disconnected power and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) shut off tap water to the market while National Telecom (NT) removed communication cables in the area on Sunday (Dec1).

Klong Toey district has worked with Klong Toey Market 2 to offer rental space for 320 vendors relocated from Lao Market.