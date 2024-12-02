Thai prawn soup whets Unesco lips

Tom Yum Kung prawn soup (photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Tom Yum Kung prawn soup is expected to be listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as one of Thailand’s tangible cultural heritage, according to Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

Thailand will also see the kebaya, a traditional female upper garment, co-submitted as a joint cultural heritage between Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and southern Thailand added to the list.

Both the dish and the garment are expected to be approved at Unesco’s 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee in Paraguay’s Asunción this week.

Four of Thailand’s cultural heritages have already been listed by the UN, including khon mask dance, Nora dance, Thai massage and the Songkran festival.

Ms Sudawan said that the cabinet approved the Culture Ministry’s proposal to submit tom yum kung for the Unesco listing on Mar 23, 2021.

She said this healthy prawn soup represents the simplicity and self-reliance of a Thai lifestyle, particularly those living in an agricultural community near a river or canal in the Central Plains.

Prawns are caught in a river or canal while the other key ingredients, namely galangal, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, chilis and lime, can be found in the garden of most Thai households.

An event to celebrate the listings will be held at EmQuartier on Friday.