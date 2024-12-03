UAE keen to boost Thai ties

Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Aldhaheri, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Thailand, delivers a speech on Nov 28 to mark the UAE's 53rd National Day on Monday at the Shangri-La Hotel. The day marks the unification of seven emirates under one flag in 1971. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The United Arab Emirates is gearing up to sign several bilateral agreements with Thailand in an effort to strengthen ties between the two countries, said UAE ambassador to Thailand, Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Aldhaheri.

At an event held on Thursday to commemorate the UAE's National Day, which fell on Monday, Mr Aldhaheri said the UAE sees Thailand as an important partner with whom the UAE has developed strong bilateral ties beyond the oil trade. He noted the UAE is Thailand's sixth-largest trading partner and most important trading partner in the Middle East, with trade between the two valued at US$7 billion (241.4 billion baht) in 2023 -- an increase of about 9% from the previous year's figure.

Emirati carriers are also significant players in Thailand's aviation industry, with over 110 flights between the countries each week, he said.

"We look forward to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding the horizons of cooperation between the two countries to serve the interest of people," he said.