Severe flooding in South claims 25 lives

Officials distribute food to flood-hit residents in Muang district of Pattani on Monday. The flooding that has so far claimed 25 lives and affected more than 660,000 households in the South persists in six provinces., including Pattani. (Photo: Pattani public relations office)

Severe flooding in the South has claimed 25 lives and affected more than 660,000 households in 10 provinces, with large areas of six provinces still inundated as the water drains slowly off.

Phatsakorn Bunyalak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said on Tuesday that from Nov 23 to Dec 3, flooding triggered by days of heavy rain was reported in 10 southern provinces - Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

A total of 3,729 communities in 87 districts were inundated, affecting 664,173 households. Twenty-five people had been confirmed killed by the devastating flood, Mr Phatsakorn said.

Six provinces remained severely flooded - Nakhon Si Thammarat with eight affected districts (Cha-uat, Chalerm Prakiat, Phra Phrom, Muang, Chulabhorn, Pak Phanang, Hua Sai, and Chiang Yai); Phatthalung, five districts (Muang, Khuan Khanun, Pak Phayun, Bang Kaew and Khao Chaison); Songkhla, four districts (Ranot, Singha Nakhon, Krasae Sin and Sathing Phra); Pattani, 12 districts (Mayo, Thung Yang Daeng, Nong Chik, Mae Lan, Mai Kaen, Khok Pho, Yarang, Yaring, Muang, Sai Buri, Kapho and Panarae); Yala, three districts (Muang, Yala and Raman); and Narathiwat, four districts (Muang, Sungai Kolok, Tak Bai and Cho Airong).

Mr Phatsakorn said the Interior Ministry would propose to the cabinet on Tuesday an initial budget of 5 billion baht in assistance for flood affected residents in the South.