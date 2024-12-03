Big haul of bullets seized from illegal migrants

Ammo found at house where nine Myanmar nationals were staying in Kanchanaburi

Listen to this article

Nine illegal migrants from Myanmar are seen outside the police station in Muang district of Kanchanaburi after their arrest and the seizure of almost 3,000 bullets. (Photo supplied/Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The arrest of nine illegal migrants from Myanmar has led to the discovery of almost 3,000 bullets in a house in Muang district where they were staying, police said on Tuesday.

A police patrol spotted a group of men suspected to be illegal migrants hiding along the side of the Ban Kao-Huai Nam Khao Road in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district at about 7pm.

When the officers asked the Myanmar nationals to produce entry documents, they could not do so. All were taken to the Muang district police station for questioning.

According to a police investigation, the men had been staying at a house in tambon Ban Kao before they were arrested. When police searched the house, they found four cardboard boxes containing 2,750 bullets.

One of the suspects, identified only as Daeng, has been charged with assisting illegal migrants to enter the country, helping them evade arrest and illegal possession of ammunition. The others were charged with illegal entry.