Brit arrested for alleged rape of 6-year-old stepdaughter

A UK national identified only as Luke listens to charges read by a police officer as he is arrested at his condominium room in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri for the alleged rape of his stepdaughter when she was 6-years-old. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

A Briton has been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly raping his 6-year-old Thai stepdaughter after UK authorities asked Thai police to investigate a video posted on social media.

Police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division apprehended the man at his condominium room in tambon Na Kluea, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, Pol Maj Gen Sarut Kwaengsopha, the ATPD commander, said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified by police only as Luke, was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal court on Dec 2 on charges of rape by use of violent force to sexually assault a child aged below 13 years and committing indecent acts on a victim who was not in a state to resist.

The arrest came after the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had coordinated with the ATPD to investigate a video posted on social media by Mr Luke that showed the sexual abuse of a Thai child.

ATPD investigators found out that the abuse victim was the daughter of a Thai woman who had been romantically involved with Mr Luke for two years.

The victim, now 7, had allegedly been sexually abused when she was 6-years-old. Police later showed the clip to the girl’s mother, who was shocked by what she saw.

She then filed a complaint with ATPD sub-division 2 police, seeking legal action against her British boyfriend. Police subsequently arrested him.

During questioning, the suspect denied all charges and refused to give a statement to police. He was held in police custody for legal action.