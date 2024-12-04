Suvarnabhumi celebrates Unesco award for new terminal

Listen to this article

A view of the interior of Midfield Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1) at Suvarnabhumi Airport. (Photo: Airports of Thailand)

Suvarnabhumi Airport is celebrating its Prix Versailles award from Unesco for exceptional exterior design of its Midfield Satellite 1 (SAT-1) terminal.

Six airport projects in five countries were recognised last month for their aesthetic qualities and impact on the travel experience of users by Prix Versailles — a series of annual architectural awards in different categories that Unesco has sponsored since 2015.

The awards ceremony was held on Monday at the Paris headquarters of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The terminal embodies the country’s architectural identity and offers an exceptional travel experience from the very first time they set foot in the kingdom, said Airports of Thailand (AoT) president Kirati Kitmanawat, who attended the event.

SAT-1 combines Thailand’s unique architecture and arts that blend into the terminal’s design, showcasing people’s way of life and the country’s history, he added.

Airports of Thailand president Kirati Kitmanawat accepts the Prix Versailles award at Unesco headquarters in Paris.

Hailing the Prix Versailles award as an honour for the Thai people, Mr Kirati said the terminal building incorporates a sustainable design concept and was constructed using natural, energy-saving and light-permitting materials under a green airport policy.

The award reinforces AoT’s efforts to raise the level of airport services as it strives to make Thailand a regional aviation hub, he added.

Opened in September last year, SAT-1 has a total indoor usable area of 251,400 square metres and an apron area of more than 260,000 sq m.

The terminal is four stories high with two underground floors. It will lift the airport’s passenger-handling capacity to 60 million per year, up from 45 million.

The Prix Versailles selection committee picked six airports as being among the “most beautiful” in November.

Zayed International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico were awarded the Prix Versailles. Changi Airport Terminal 2 in Singapore was given a special prize for its interior design.

SAT-1 walked away with a special prize for its exterior, as did Terminal E at Logan International Airport in Boston and Kansas City International Airport, both in the United States.