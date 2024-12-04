Minister to address dugong, seagrass crisis

One of six dugongs is spotted during a joint survey by marine conservation and national park officials off Hat Chao Mai beach in Trang province in September this year (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Chalermchai Sri-on is scheduled to visit Trang on Saturday to assess the dugong population and the crisis of seagrass ecosystem degradation.

Mr Chalermchai said on Tuesday that the ministry is deeply concerned about the declining dugong population along the southern Andaman coast.

The Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP), in collaboration with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, has implemented several solutions, including planting red seaweed and vegetable fern (Diplazium esculentum) to provide food for dugongs.

"An experiment to establish food plots for dugongs in degraded seagrass areas has shown promising results. In the Rawai area of Phuket, traces of feeding were found in some plots.

"Additionally, the two agencies have deployed buoys to demarcate seagrass conservation zones inside and outside national parks. Construction of enclosures to care for sick dugongs and other marine animals is also underway," he said.

Drones are being utilised to monitor dugongs and assess their physical health.

According to Paisan Boonsawat, chief of the Marine National Park Operations Centre 2 in Phuket Province, a recent drone survey along Bang Khwan Beach in Phangnga province identified two dugongs, both in good health.

Officials have also established three experimental dugong food plots further offshore and have stationed personnel to monitor and prevent activities that could harm the dugong population in the area, he said.

Protecting dugongs and their habitats along the Andaman coast is a critical mission, with cooperation from government agencies, local administrative organisations, and communities working together to preserve both the species and the marine ecosystem, he said.

Pathum Phongsakornfuengfu, chief of Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang, reported that the park had partnered with villagers from Koh Muk to install buoys around seagrass protection zones. This was aimed at encouraging tourist boats to reduce speed when approaching these areas.

Marine ecosystem expert Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted on Facebook yesterday that 41 dugongs have died this year, exceeding last year's total of 40.

"The number of dugong deaths has surged and is now 3.5 times the previous annual average of 12," Mr Thon said.

Of the 41 deaths, 39 were reported in degraded seagrass areas in the southern Andaman waters, which have been significantly impacted by global warming and human activities. Surveys indicate no signs of seagrass recovery in key provinces such as Trang, Krabi, and Satun, raising serious concerns about the survival of the species.

"If the seagrass situation does not improve and continues to deteriorate, the remaining dugongs will face a grave threat," he warned.