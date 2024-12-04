House panel raises border concerns

Impact of United Wa State Army activities not limited to Myanmar, says People’s Party MP

Listen to this article

People’s Party deputy leader Rangsiman Rome says the prospect of fighting in Myanmar driving even more refugees into Thailand must be taken more seriously. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The House committee on national security, border affairs, national strategy and national reform is planning to address border tension involving the United Wa State Army (UWSA) on Dec 13.

The presence of the UWSA near the Thai border is a growing concern, said Rangsiman Rome, the People’s Party deputy leader and chairman of the committee.

Long-standing issues along the border, particularly the risk of airstrikes by Myanmar’s military government, which often harm innocent residents, could result in over 2 million displaced persons seeking refuge in Thailand, he said on Wednesday.

However, Thailand’s capacity to accommodate refugees is limited to about 100,000, making it impossible to handle a large influx.

Mr Rangsiman stressed that Thailand cannot isolate itself from the impacts of Myanmar’s internal conflicts. If violence intensifies, people will inevitably flee across the border into Thailand.

If Thailand rejected them, it would tarnish the country’s reputation as a United Nations Human Rights Council member.

Regarding the UWSA, Mr Rangsiman said the committee would discus the issue on Dec 13, along with the recent incident involving the Myanmar navy firing on and seizing Thai fishing boats.

Recent reports have indicated that some UWSA bases are encroaching on Thai territory in Mae Hong Son province. The Thai army has denied the reports and said both sides still have a good relationship.

“The Wa are notorious for transnational crimes, particularly drug trafficking. Evidence points to their influence in drug production, making cross-border incursions unacceptable,” said Mr Rangsiman.

“These incursions may even be linked to the severe drug problems right here in Thailand in recent years,” the MP said. He did not elaborate.

He also cited reports suggesting that electricity supplied from Thailand to areas in Myanmar under Wa control, such as Tachileik, might indirectly support drug production.

While he could not confirm if Thai electricity is used in drug production, the manufacturing process requires substantial amounts of energy, raising questions about the source of these utilities.

Mr Rangsiman said the panel may ask Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to testify when parliament reconvenes on Dec 12 as there is clear evidence that companies, financial transactions and mule accounts were linked to sustaining illicit cross-border operations.