Archaeologists examine Iron Age skeletons, pottery

Listen to this article

Ancient human remains and broken pieces of pottery dating back to the Iron Age being uncovered in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Archaeologists are investigating the discovery of ancient human skeletons and pottery shards near the Sab Pradu Reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima's Sikhiu district.

Initial findings suggest the remains date back to the Iron Age, approximately 2,500 to 1,500 years ago.

The discovery took place on Monday when a local villager stumbled upon the remains while herding cattle.

Local authorities, including police, administrative officials and rescue teams, inspected the site and unearthed skull fragments and scattered bone pieces at a depth of 80-100cm on Tuesday morning. Broken pottery shards were also found interspersed across the area.

Wannapong Palakawong Na Ayudhaya, an archaeologist from the 10th Regional Office of the Fine Arts Department (FAD) in Nakhon Ratchasima, on Wednesday led a team of archaeologists and FAD officials to document and collect the artefacts.

He said preliminary analysis suggests the site belongs to the late prehistoric Iron Age, adding the pottery, crafted using a unique black burnishing technique, is of particular interest as it contains the mineral quartz, a rare discovery in ancient ceramics.

In addition, the team found some seeds at the site, potentially used as adornments by ancient inhabitants, he said.