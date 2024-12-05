M9 link to Nonthaburi is approved

Listen to this article

The cabinet has approved the new 35km M9 motorway project linking Bangkok's Bang Khunthian district with Bang Bua Thong district in Nonthaburi, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said yesterday.

( Photo: Ministry of Transport)

The 47.5-billion-baht public-private partnership (PPP) investment is expected to help ease traffic on the western side of Kanchanaphisek Road and form a seamless connection with Bangkok's network of outer ring roads, the minister said.

The investment format selected is the PPP Net Cost in which the private partner, selected by bidding, will mostly invest in construction of the motorway. In exchange, they will have the right to collect toll fees for 30 years after the motorway opens in about four years from now.

Bids are likely to be sought late next year, while the contract is expected to be signed in the last half of 2026. The motorway should be ready in 2029, the minister said. The government plans to jointly shoulder both the cost of land expropriation, about 4.25-billion-baht, and the 47.5-billion-baht construction cost, said Mr Suriya.

About 33 rai of land will have to be expropriated.

The government will begin paying its part of the joint investment in annual installments lasting at least 15 years from when the M9 motorway opens, he said.

The M9 will have six lanes, eight entrances, six exits and five separated intersections, Mr Suriya said, adding it will be equipped with an automatic toll collection system.

The initial toll for four-wheeled vehicles will be 10 baht and 1.5 baht will be charged per kilometre, while the starting fee for six-wheeled trucks will be 15 baht and 2.40 baht per kilometre afterwards.

The starting fee for vehicles larger than six-wheeled trucks will be 25 baht and 3.45 baht per km. All rates can be changed every five years.

The project will help save transport and logistical costs by shortening travel time while contributing to the economy by supporting growth, enabling expansion of the manufacturing sector and creating jobs.