Drunk Benz driver kills motorcyclist

Damage to a Mercedes-Benz sedan and a motorcycle is seen after a fatal crash on the Thai-Japanese bridge in Pathumwan district of Bangkok that led to the death of the female rider in the early hours of Thursday. (Photo: JS 100 traffic radio)

A drunk executive of a well-known cosmetic clinic was arrested in Bangkok after his Mercedes-Benz struck a parcel delivery rider, knocking her off a flyover onto Rama IV Road below, where she died.

The fatal crash occurred on the Thai-Japanese bridge above the Henri Dunant intersection on Rama IV Road, said Pol Maj Montri Khamkhao, investigation chief at the Pathumwan police station, who was alerted at 2.35am on Thursday.

Police, forensic technicians, doctors and rescue workers arriving at the scene found the Mercedes E200D with Bangkok licence plates on the bridge with damage to its left front. The driver, identified only as Punnamee, 44, was found inside the sedan.

The Yamaha Fino motorcycle with a Chon Buri licence plate was found on the bridge with its right rear badly damaged.

The bike rider was found dead on Rama IV Road below with neck injuries and fractured legs and arms. She was later identified as Chawee Arsaisong, 44. Her body was sent to Police General Hospital.

During questioning, Mr Punnamee told police that he had just left a party and was on the way home. He was travelling on the bridge heading to Hua Lamphong when his car hit the bike.

Police took Mr Punnamee to the Pathumwan station for a blood alcohol test. He was found to have 119 milligrammes per decilitre (mg/dL) of alcohol in his system, which far exceeds the legal limit of 50.

Police initially charged him with drunk driving and reckless driving causing death. He was held in custody for legal action.