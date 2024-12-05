‘Kebaya’ wins Unesco listing after 5-nation bid

Kebaya, a traditional dress for women in the South, has been declared an intangible cultural heritage item by Unesco, after being proposed by five countries including Thailand.

The decision was announced at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage on Wednesday in Asuncion, Paraguay, according to Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

“Kebaya: knowledge, skills, tradition and practices” was jointly proposed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand to be added to the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

“It is a delight that the kebaya, an elegant southern costume, has been registered in the same year after tom yum kung, making it the sixth cultural heritage item of Thailand, following khon, Thai massage, nora, Songkran and tom yum kung,” Ms Sudawan said in a statement.

A kebaya is a front-slit top featuring intricate embroidery and lace, fastened with a clasp. It can be worn with a sarong and normally is used on formal occasions and festivals.

According to the minister, kebaya knowledge, skills, traditions and practices are relevant to women of all ages, regions and religions from different communities in many countries in Southeast Asia.

“The dress reflects the region’s shared history and traditions, as well as its cultural diversity, contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals such as quality education, gender equality, inclusive economic development, and peace and social cohesion,” she said.

The ministry plans to further promote tom yum kung and the kebaya as Thai soft power in food and fashion, respectively.