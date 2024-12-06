Floods yet to recede in five provinces

Floodwaters have begun to recede in some areas in the South, but inundation was still reported in five provinces in the flood-hit region yesterday, Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy spokeswoman of the Prime Minister's Office, said.

Authorities in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat said flooding was still reported in many areas, although the situation was starting to improve in some areas in Pattani, she said.

Water levels in three major rivers which drain Narathiwat have started to drop, but local officials are still watching the situation along the Bang Nara and Kolok rivers, as more rain was forecast around their basins, the spokeswoman said.

"The rain is now moving towards the upper South -- over Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Phatthalung -- so less rain can be expected across the lower South.

"Overall, light to moderate rain will persist in the South, but from Dec 12-13, the rain is predicted to pick up again."

Ms Sasikarn also said the government is monitoring water discharges from Bang Lang dam in Yala after the dam's water management committee decided to increase the discharge rate from 16 million cubic metres (m³) per day to 18 million m³ per day to prepare for further run-off from the expected rain.

According to the Smart Water Operation Centre in Pattani, water levels on the Pattani River and at six irrigation dams in the southern province have returned to normal, except in some places, such as the Dechanuchit Bridge.

The flood in Pattani's Muang district, which is on the receiving end of run-off from Yala, has started to ease, and the receding water revealed the extensive damage it caused. Yesterday, residents began to return and clean up their houses.

Korsee Mamu, a Palang Pracharath Party MP for Pattani, said residents still need drinking water because the area's water production system was damaged by the flood.

"Drinking water bottles donated by the private sector are still not enough to meet demand," he said.

Ms Sasikarn added that as of yesterday, more than 297,000 households affected by flooding in 57 provinces have each received 9,000 baht in compensation, totalling over 2.68 billion baht, from the government.

The cabinet previously approved a change in the criteria for flood compensation payouts. Now, all affected households stand to receive a one-time payment of 9,000 baht.

Under the old criteria, households flooded for 30 days or less would receive 5,000 baht, while those inundated for more than 30 days but less than 60 received 7,000 baht. Households flooded for more than 60 days were the only ones given 9,000 baht.