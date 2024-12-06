Former editor dies at 61

Former Bangkok Post sports editor Wanchai Rujawongsanti passed away on Wednesday morning after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 61.

Wanchai: Funeral rites until Sunday

Apart from being the sports editor of the Bangkok Post, he also served as vice president of the Sport Writers Association of Thailand until his passing.

Wanchai worked for the Bangkok Post for more than 20 years and retired at the end of 2023.

He had a strong spirit as a journalist and covered local sports for several decades with exceptional skill and passion. He was also an exceptionally kind boss and was well respected and loved by his colleagues.

His funeral rites will begin on Friday at 6.30pm and will last until Sunday at Wat Pariwat on Rama 3 Road in Yannawa district, Bangkok. The cremation ceremony is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Wanchai is survived by his wife, Nalinee Chaliewkriengkrai.