Rewrite 'unlikely' under current govt

A mandatory "cooling off" period will likely apply before the move to amend the referendum bill resumes, meaning a charter rewrite will not be finished within the tenure of the current government, according to Nikorn Chamnong, secretary of the Senate-MP joint committee.

Mr Nikorn was speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, during which the joint panel's resolution was announced. The panel was set up to iron out any differences in the positions of the two chambers regarding the double-majority rule for the referendum.

The House wants to see the rule dropped in favour of a single majority, while the Senate is standing firm on retaining the rule.

The double majority refers to two conditions necessary before a referendum result can be considered binding under Section 13 of the Referendum Act.

First, more than 50% of eligible voters must have participated in the referendum, and the majority of those who cast their votes must have approved it.

The double-majority requirement, however, was criticised by the House as being difficult to implement despite the rule having been used to pass the current constitution.

The House advocates a single majority, meaning that for a referendum to be passed, it only requires more than half the ballots cast by the voters who turn out.

At Wednesday's briefing, Mr Nikorn said the joint panel has wrapped up its work and convened its final meeting.

The panel, made up of MPs and senators in equal numbers, with Senator Chatthawat Saengpet as chairman, voted to retain the double majority rule. It was reported that two MPs cast their votes along the Senate's line.

The joint panel has produced a report outlining its resolution, which was signed by the chairman.

The report will now be conveyed to both chambers, where it will be debated separately -- the Senate on Dec 17 and the House on the following day, according to Mr Nikorn.

He said he believed both Houses would stand firm on their contrasting positions on the double-majority rule, in which case the referendum amendment bill would enter the 180-day "cooling off" period.

After the period lapses, the House may insist on the single majority overriding the double majority and unilaterally passing the bill into law.

Mr Nikorn said with the cooling-off period factored in, it is unlikely there will be time left within the current government's tenure to complete the charter rewrite.

A referendum needs to be organised to decide if a wholesale charter change can be pursued.

Mr Nikorn has maintained that three referendums must be arranged: a first one asking if voters agree with a charter rewrite; a second on whether Section 256 of the constitution, which makes way for setting up a charter-drafting body, needs amending; and a third on whether voters support for a new charter should be adopted.

The three-referendum process would add a further delay to the charter rewrite.

Running through the timeline, Mr Nikorn said the referendum bill amendment looks set to be finalised by early 2026 before the business of rewriting the charter can begin, provided the referendum votes favour it.

"I don't think the charter changes will be over and done with before the government's term expires," he said.