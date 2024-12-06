Celebrity 'Film' reports to police over alleged B20m extortion

Listen to this article

Actor-cum-singer Rattapoom "Film" Tokongsup arrives at the Crime Suppression Division headquarters in Bangkok on Friday to answer charges of alleged extortion and defamation. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Actor-cum-singer Rattapoom "Film" Tokongsup turned himself in to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) on Friday to answer charges of alleged extortion related to The iCon Group fraud case and defaming a popular television show host.

Accompanied by lawyer Praman Luengwattanawan, Mr Rattapoom met Pol Col Anek Taosupap, deputy CSD commander; and Pol Lt Col Sathap Panyawayak, deputy superintendent of the CSD sub-division 2, around 11am to respond to the charges of collusion in an attempted extortion and defamation.

The charges stemmed from a viral audio clip featuring the 40-year-old celebrity and Kritanong Suwannawong, 47, demanding 20 million baht from potential clients of The iCon Group direct sales company. The actor was also accused of defaming well-known news anchor Phudit Kamnerdploy, also known as Kanchai "Num" Kamnerdploy, after allegedly demanding that clients pay the money to appear on the anchor's popular show, Hon Krasae.

The potential clients included the chief executive officer and a major dealer of The iCon Group. The CEO, Waranthaphon "Boss Paul" Wratyaworrakul, is among the 18 people detained pending investigation into several alleged offences, including public fraud and involvement in a pyramid scheme.

Mr Rattapoom said on Friday that he was "100% confident" in addressing the charges because he had not done anything wrong and had sufficient evidence to support his position.

The actor said he had not been contacted by Mr Phudit since the incident occurred. Regarding Mr Phudit's announcement to sever ties with him, he felt unbothered, saying that it was the TV host's right to do so.

Lawyer Praman said he reviewed evidence and found that his client's actions did not amount to extortion or defamation as alleged. Earlier, Mr Rattapoom maintained his innocence, claiming that the potential clients had consulted with him about their communications plan and had a 20-million-baht budget for it.

The lawyer said his client was lured into saying "20 million baht" in a recorded conversation.

Ms Kritanong, who was in the conversation, was arrested in Pathum Thani province on Nov 17 on charges of extortion and bribery in connection with complaints against The iCon Group's business, which sold dietary supplements through networks of dealers.

Last month, Mr Rattapoom resigned from the opposition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP). In December 2018, he was given a suspended six-month jail term and fined 50,000 baht by the Criminal Court for providing illegal cash payment services via a mobile phone application.