Return of 700-year-old bronze statue welcomed

Phra Chao Tong, a bronze Buddha statue combining Lanna and Sukhothai art styles from the early 14th to 15th centuries, was originally housed at Wat Sri Ping Muang in Phayao.

The Ministry of Culture on Friday held a ceremony to hand over Phra Chao Tong, a 700-year-old bronze Buddha statue stolen from Wat Sri Ping Muang in October 1988, to Phayao province.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol chaired the ceremony held in the Ishra Vinijaya Throne Hall of the National Museum in Bangkok.

According to Ms Sudawan, Phra Chao Tong, originally housed at Wat Sri Ping Muang in Chun district of Phayao, has held great cultural importance in the northern province and served as a symbol of faith for the local people.

The statue, which is 78cm wide and 110cm tall, represents a blend of Lanna and Sukhothai art styles from the early 14th to 15th centuries. It was reported stolen from the temple in October 1988 and remained missing for 36 years. It was believed to have been smuggled and sold overseas.

In August, the Fine Arts Department received information from Visuth Chainaroon, the chief government whip and a Phayao native who was part of a local task force searching for the statue. He said an artefact resembling Phra Chao Tong was seen at an antique auction in Europe. This led to the department’s successful recovery of the statue.

Phra Chao Tong was returned to Thailand on Oct 24 before being verified for authenticity based on photographic evidence and detailed records from 1985.

The statue is now installed at the Bangkok National Museum under the supervision of the Fine Arts Department. The date for the transfer to Phayao has yet to be set.