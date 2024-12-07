Myanmar releases 4 Thai crew

The Royal Thai Navy shares a photo on its Facebook page of the detained crew members including four Thais, in the red square, who were scheduled to be released by Myanmar on Friday. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The government will request the return of a confiscated Thai fishing boat following the release of four Thai crew members by Myanmar authorities yesterday, according to Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Sor Charoenchai 8 was seized, and 31 crew members -- four Thais and 27 from Myanmar -- were detained for almost a week (since Saturday) after Myanmar patrol boats attacked a fleet of Thai fishing vessels off Ranong province.

The release of the four Thais was expected on Friday after Thai authorities confirmed that they had been to Kawthaung in Myanmar, opposite Ranong, following efforts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and the Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC).

Mr Phumtham said that the four Thais were expected to return without any incident and that they would come back once the immigration process was completed.

As for the confiscated fishing vessel, the Thai authorities would coordinate with their Myanmar counterparts to request its return. The matter should become clear after the Thai-Myanmar TBC meeting.

According to the defence minister, the government is still gathering facts involving the incident and will protest if Myanmar authorities are found to have overreacted.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said that medical teams were on standby to receive the four men who would undergo health and mental health screenings.

The Royal Thai Navy also posted a picture of the four Thai crew members on its Facebook page, saying they were safe.

Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa had ordered the Consular Department representative to travel to Ranong and prepare to receive the Thais.

He said he had no information regarding the release of the confiscated fishing boat. When asked if the release was conditional, following reports that the boat was linked to the Red Wa group, he said that the initial report identified it as a fishing boat, but Myanmar authorities are conducting further investigations.

He insisted the ministry has no information about the Red Wa group and that the incident involved a fishing boat illegally operating in the neighbouring country's waters.

"It was reported only as a 'fishing boat'. We have not received any information from the Myanmar government on whether this boat is connected to the Red Wa group. Therefore, this situation involves a Thai fishing boat encroaching on another country's territorial waters," he said.

He said that no ransom was demanded for the release, which was the result of cooperation between the Thai and Myanmar governments.