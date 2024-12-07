B7bn budget urged to stop farmers burning sugarcane

Sugarcane farm burning in Suphan Buri. (Bangkok Post file photo)

To curb PM2.5 pollution levels, the government has been urged to allocate a 7-billion-baht budget to encourage sugarcane farmers to harvest their crops while they are fresh rather than burn them.

The Office of the Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB) secretary-general Bainoi Suwannachatri said the OCSB set Friday as the start date for the sugarcane purchasing period of the 2024-2025 production season, with Industry Ministry permanent secretary and OCSB chairman Nattapol Rangsitpol having signed the official declaration.

Notifications have been sent to sugarcane farmers nationwide to prepare for the upcoming harvest season, said Mr Bainoi.

He said the OCSB has approved new measures to persuade farmers to harvest fresh, unburnt sugarcane to address environmental concerns, particularly PM2.5 pollution.

This initiative differs significantly from past efforts, which lacked sufficient impact, as it includes financial support to encourage farmers to collect sugarcane tops and leaves for additional income.

Mr Bainoi also said the Industry Ministry plans to seek a government budget of approximately 7 billion baht to implement the programme, which will enable farmers to earn an extra 120 baht per tonne of fresh sugarcane.

Additionally, the OCSB has stiffened penalties for delivering burnt sugarcane. Farmers will face deductions ranging from 30 to 130 baht per tonne of burnt sugarcane, compared to the previous flat rate of 30 baht.

Sugar mills can also reject sugarcane with excessive impurities, promoting a focus on delivering high-quality, fresh sugarcane.

The sugarcane purchasing period will start regionally. On Friday, the eastern and northeastern regions began, followed by the northern and central regions on Dec 15. Four provinces -- Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, and Prachuap Khiri Khan -- are exempt. The purchasing period will begin on Jan 2 next year.

This staggered schedule considers factors such as the readiness of sugar mills, farmers and the sugarcane itself to maximise sugar yields.

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan noted that the amount of purchased sugarcane is expected to reach 93.17 million tonnes this season.