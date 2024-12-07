Couple arrested for duping job seekers

Applicants paid B70,000 but got nothing but fake documents in return

Listen to this article

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, acting chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), announces the arrest of a couple accused of duping people into paying them money for nonexistent jobs overseas. (Capture from CCIB video)

Police have arrested a couple who allegedly duped job seekers into paying them 70,000 baht each to arrange jobs overseas but provided them with nothing but fake documents.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested Anuwat and his wife Chantima at a house in the Prasert Manukit area of Bangkok, police said on Saturday. The surnames of the couple were not given.

The suspects were wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court for colluding in public fraud, falsifying documents and violating the Computer Crime Act.

The arresting team seized 11 passports, employment contracts, computers and two mobile phones from the suspects.

The arrests followed a report from the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok that some people had submitted fake documents to apply for visas to the country.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, the acting CCIB chief, said the suspects posted advertisements on social media for well-paid jobs in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain and Australia. The advertisements drew many job seekers.

The suspects demanded 70,000 baht in service fees from each applicant. They claimed they had to pay a job placement agency, visa fees and other expenses.

Criminal records showed Mr Anuwat and Ms Chantima had been involved in falsifying documents in five previous cases.

So far, two victims have filed complaints against the couple, said Pol Lt Gen Trairong. The investigation found many others had fallen victim to the suspects.

During questioning, the suspects partially confessed to the charges, investigators said.

Police took the suspects to the Criminal Court on Saturday morning to seek their detention. They opposed their release on bail.