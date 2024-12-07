Second cash handout ‘by end of February’

Slight delay possible as cabinet seeks to clear up some questions, says spokesman

A resident in Chaiyaphum shows a record of the 10,000-baht cash handout deposited to her account at a Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives branch in the northeastern province on Sept 25. (File photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

The second phase of the government’s 10,000-baht cash handout is expected in February, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub assured on Saturday.

He said the proposal for assistance for the elderly has been submitted to the cabinet but some questions have been raised and the review was delayed for a week.

The government had said earlier that the money would be distributed before Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 10. A former election commissioner said that could risk violating the law as the timing coincides with elections for the chiefs of provincial administrative organisations.

Somchai Srisutthiyakorn said the government could be accused of using the 40-billion-baht budget to sway public opinion ahead of the local elections.

Mr Jirayu insisted the one-time cash payment of 10,000 baht to 4 million elderly people would go ahead by the end of February.

Recipients over age 60 who are eligible must register for the scheme via the Tang Rat app. Their monthly income must not exceed 70,000 baht and their bank deposits must not exceed 500,000 baht.

Those in the most vulnerable groups, who received a 10,000-baht handout in the first phase in late September, will not be eligible for the second phase even if some of them are over 60, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said recently.