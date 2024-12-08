Yala city mayor pushes flood prevention solutions, dam plans

Muang district of Yala is inundated late last month. (Photo: National Broadcasting Services of Thailand)

The mayor of Yala city municipality, Pongsak Yingchoncharoen, has proposed guidelines to address long-term flood issues while revisiting long-standing proposals to construct the Krong Pinang and Kuemeng dams as part of flood prevention efforts.

Mr Pongsak provided an update on the municipality's flood situation on Saturday, highlighting efforts to manage waste and deliver relief to affected residents.

These measures include distributing survival kits and other aid.

Over 20,000 households have been hit by the disaster, he said, adding many residents, especially the elderly, are struggling to cope, with some experiencing flooding for the first time.

He said the recurrent flooding also threatens future investments in Yala, which had been recovering from unrest in the Deep South and included economic revitalisation efforts with the opening of large department stores.

The mayor said Yala has endured severe flooding for two consecutive years, overwhelming the capacity of local authorities. Inspired by the systematic flood prevention measures in Hat Yai district in neighbouring Songkhla province, which has been free from major floods for nearly 20 years, he expressed hope similar solutions could boost confidence among Yala's residents and investors.

Mr Pongsak said Yala municipality lies between the Sai Buri and Pattani rivers, necessitating a comprehensive water management plan.

He announced plans to revisit the decades-old idea of constructing the Krong Pinang Dam, a proposal first introduced 50 years ago.

He said authorities also would reconsider another 50-year-old proposal to build the Kuemeng Dam in the Ahsong subdistrict.

This dam is expected to mitigate flooding not only in Yala's Raman district but also in Sukhirin, Rueso, and Sri Sakhon districts in neighbouring Narathiwat province.

For densely populated areas like Ban Budi in Sateng Nok subdistrict, home to 200,000 residents, Mr Pongsak proposed developing a system to divert water from Budi subdistrict directly to the Sai Buri River and from the old market area to the Pattani River.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has directed authorities to pump out floodwaters to alleviate inundation in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast that a relatively strong cold air mass will extend its influence across Thailand.