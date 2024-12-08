Five arrested in central Thailand with 6.4m speed pills destined for South

Police arrest drug suspects at a rented house in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, on Saturday evening. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: Police arrested five suspects at a rented house in Lam Luk Ka district of this central Thai province with 6.4 million methamphetamine pills en route for distribution in the South.

Narcotics suppression police arrested four men and a woman at a house in Pruksa 17 housing estate in tambon Lad Sawai at about 4pm on Saturday.

At the house, police found the speed pills in packages. Pol Maj Gen Adit Charoensawat, commander of the Narcotics Suppression Division 3, said detectives believed that the illicit drugs were smuggled from the North and stored in Pathum Thani pending distribution.

The suspects had rented the house for three months and the speed pills would have been sold on in the South. The suspects had previously been jailed for narcotics offences and returned to the illicit business after serving their terms, the commander said.

One of the arrested suspects told police that he drove a vehicle to Ang Thong province, where drugs were loaded on board. Then he drove the vehicle back to the rented house in Pathum Thani.

His group packed speed pills and sent them to buyers, mostly in the South, the suspect said.

Police found packed speed pills in the vehicle parked at the rented house. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)