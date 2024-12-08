Temperatures to drop 1-4 degrees in most parts of Thailand

Listen to this article

Tourists camp in Phu Ruea National Park in Thailand's northeastern province of Loei last Friday. (Photo: Phu Ruea National Park)

Temperatures in all areas of Thailand except the South will drop by 1-4 degrees Celsius early this week due to a high pressure system from China, according to the Meteorological Department.

The department said on Sunday that from Sunday to Tuesday the high pressure area from China would cover the North, the Northeast, the Central Plain and the East.

Temperatures will first decline by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the Northeast, amid strong winds.

Afterwards, temperatures will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the North, the Central Plain including Greater Bangkok and the East.

From Wednesday to Thursday the high pressure system will weaken. Regional temperatures will rise by 1-3 degrees and there will be mist in the morning. During this period it may rain in some parts of the lower Northeast, the East, the Central Plain including Greater Bangkok and the upper South.

Later the high pressure area from China will return and temperatures will drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the Northeast and by 2-4 degrees in the North, the Central Plain including Greater Bangkok and the East, meteorologists said.

From Sunday to Tuesday there will be heavy rain in some parts of the lower South. Rains will decline there on Wednesday and Thursday.