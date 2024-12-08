Wa State Army denies Thai border tension rumours

Myanmar's United Wa State Army (UWSA), known as the Red Wa Army, on Sunday denied reports of growing tensions over a standoff with Thailand, urging the public not to believe the rumours and condemning those who would "stir up war".

According to a UWSA statement, there is no standoff between the UWSA and the Thai military along the border between the countries in Pai district of northern Mae Hong Son province.

The UWSA said rumours of an impending Thai military attack on Wa State are baseless and have only served to spur conflict.

The UWSA said: “Recently, some media and our media have irresponsibly and repeatedly hyped up a Thai army plan to attack Wa State. These are sheer rumours, spread to create trouble and sow dissension.

“The Wa State has never said it is the enemy of the Thai army or that it will go to war with the Thai army.

"Some media and self-media have maliciously invented these false words, which are out of ulterior motives and fear that the world will be in chaos.

“Peace is the general trend of the world today and the Wa State has been persistent in its pursuit of peace.

"The Wa condemns those who deliberately create trouble and try to stir up war,'' it said.

Late last month, the Thai army came out to dismiss media reports about tensions over a standoff between Thai military forces and the UWSA fighters in Mae Hong Son’s Pai district.

Army spokesman Col Thirat Sombatsiri rejected the claims, which spread after first emerging on social media.

“The overall border situation was normal, and there is no confirmation about any violence along the border as reported by the media,” he said, saying the army will work to the best of its ability to protect the country’s sovereignty.

However, a source said the Ministry of Defence had instructed the army to prepare forces and munitions to protect Thailand’s sovereignty following a request for the UWSA to leave these areas by Dec 18, during talks with the six key group leaders in Chiang Mai in November.