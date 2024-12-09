Train services back to normal in southern Thailand Thursday

Workers repair the southern railway line between Pattani and Yala stations in order to reopen the tracks on Thursday. The sector is damaged by severe flooding. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

All southern trains will resume normal operations on Thursday after fatal flooding in the region damaged the tracks, forcing them to terminate at Hat Yai station.

State Railway of Thailand Governor Veeris Ammarapala announced on Monday trains will resume travelling to as far as Sungai Kolok station in Narathiwat province on Thursday, including all night express and rapid trains leaving Bangkok to Yala and Sungai Kolok stations on Wednesday.

Workers are repairing the tracks in Pattani and Yala which were damaged by floods that ravaged the southernmost provinces, including Songkhla and Narathiwat.

The flooded tracks have forced train services to terminate at Hat Yai for safety.