Thai govt vows stronger fight against corruption

Members of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand join an anti-corruption parade in September 2023. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government has vowed to be proactive in addressing corruption in a bid to raise Thailand’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score from 35 to over 50 out of 100.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Chousak Sirinil presided over a ceremony on Monday to make the vow on International Anti-Corruption Day.

The event was co-organised by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), and the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand.

The CPI target score of over 50 for the country is part of the 20-Year National Strategy (2018-2037).

The ceremony, attended by 3,000 participants, featured several activities and performances that supported the ideals of eradicating corruption.

In his keynote address, Mr Chousak acknowledged that corruption has been a persistent issue in Thailand, causing significant harm to the country’s economy, politics and international reputation.

He pointed out that the country’s CPI score has remained stagnant at 35-36 out of 100 over recent years, reflecting limited progress in addressing the issue.

Mr Chousak said the government is committed to transparency and good governance.

As part of this, he said the government has pledged to comply with the rule of law, ensure efficient budget management and promote efforts to end corruption with public interest in mind.

The minister highlighted key anti-corruption strategies, including strengthening legal frameworks, promoting digital transparency in public services, ensuring merit-based appointments, reducing opportunities for bribery, and making state operations more transparent.

He also called for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors, emphasising that combating corruption must be a shared national priority.

He stressed the importance of integrating anti-corruption measures into the 20-year national strategy (2018-2037) to ensure long-term, systemic reforms.

Additionally, he said, the government aims to improve whistleblowing mechanisms, making it easier for citizens to report corruption cases.

The event concluded with a formal declaration led by Mr Chousak, in which participants pledged to act with integrity, reject bribery and prioritise public interest over personal gain.

They also vowed to protect Thailand’s core institutions, including the monarchy, religion and state, while adhering to the principles of justice and transparency.

“Today’s event reflects a firm commitment to addressing corruption seriously and continuously. It also demonstrates the collective stance of all sectors of the Thai society to neither commit, tolerate, nor remain indifferent to corruption,” Mr Chousak concluded.