Southern alert sounds over more expected rain misery

Commuters get on a truck on a flooded highway in Pattani province last week. (Photo: Department of Highways)

The Operation Centre for Flood and Landslide Victims has warned authorities and residents to prepare for new downpours in the southern region, already battered by widespread flooding.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also directs the centre, ordered authorities, which include more than 4,000 officials involved in southern flood mitigation, to brace for further inundation in some areas, said Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy spokeswoman of the Prime Minister's Office.

Det Lekwichai, deputy director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID), said the department is ready to install at least 500 water pumps in flood-prone areas, especially in Cha-uat and Hua Sai districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat. He has also instructed local irrigation offices to constantly monitor water situations.

The instruction came on the back of the Thai Meteorological Department's latest forecast of more wet weather in the coming days in several areas of the southern region, namely Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat, between Dec 12-16.

Heavy downpours are expected to worsen the ongoing flood situation in the lower South.

According to Phatsakorn Bunyalak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), heavy floods between Nov 22 and Monday inundated 664,173 homes in 87 districts across ten provinces and claimed 31 lives. Mr Phatsakorn said six districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat remain underwater: Muang, Pak Phanang, Cha-uat, Chalerm Prakiat, Hua Sai, and Chian Yai.

Much of Ranot district in Songkhla also remains swamped, while the water level in Songkhla Lake is stabilising.

The DDPM has brought in equipment for floodwater drainage and put rescue helicopters on standby.

The department also arranged for the so-called Guardian Team in the area to assist affected residents while ordering local DDPM offices to assess damage to properties and work out financial compensation, said Mr Phatsakorn.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT), meanwhile, will resume services on the Southern railway routes on Thursday after floods forced the suspension of train travel to the lower South.

SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the SRT will expedite the repair of flood-damaged tracks between Thepha and Pattani stations as well as between Ta Sae and Yala stations.

Customers are advised to direct their enquiries to the SRT via its 1690 hotline or its Facebook page, said Mr Veeris.