Committee 'ready' to meet on Thursday to discuss minimum wage hike

All eyes are on the upcoming meeting of a new tripartite wage committee, which is expected to decide on the government's plan to hike the daily minimum wage to 400 baht on Jan 1 next year.

The government is planning to increase the daily minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide on Jan 1 as a New Year's gift for workers. The wage hike is among the flagship policies of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Labour permanent secretary, Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, said the 15-member tripartite committee is ready for the meeting set for Thursday as the cabinet has appointed two members to fill the vacant seats on the committee.

The committee comprises representatives from the government, employers and employees.

Akkaruth Sandhyananda, deputy finance permanent secretary, was named the Finance Ministry's representative, and Sarote Khomkhai, director-general of the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, will represent the Labour Ministry on the committee.

Mr Boonsong expressed confidence that the planned meeting's quorum will be met, saying that representatives from all stakeholders are expected to discuss the wage hike.

The labour permanent secretary assured that the committee's decision will be fair, transparent and in the country's best interest.

The nationwide minimum wage hike, which was originally planned to come into effect on Oct 1, has been delayed several times as the committee was unable to reach a resolution thanks to the lack of quorum.

At least two-thirds, or ten members, of the committee must be present for the wage vote to proceed.

Poj Aramwattananont, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), said the TCC does not agree with the nationwide minimum wage hike, saying any rise should be based on each province's economic capacities instead.

Mr Poj said the TCC is calling on authorities concerned to increase productivity by focusing on reskilling and upskilling workers so they better meet the market's demands.