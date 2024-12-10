Toxic gas killed men in fish fermentation tank

Rescuers reach the fish fermentation tank where five men were found dead in Lom Sak district, Phetchabun, on Monday evening. (Photo: Soonthorn Kongwarakom)

PHETCHABUN - Police believe a build up of toxic gas in a fish fermentation tank is what probably killed the five men who were assigned to clean it at a pla-raplant in this northern province on Monday evening.

The provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office reported that forensic police reached this conclusion after examining the bodies of the five men, aged 30-76 years, found dead at the fermented fish plant in Moo 5 village of tambon Nong Khwai in Lom Sak district about 5.49pm on Monday.

One of the victims was the manager of the plant and a son-in-law of the factory owner.

Officials said the men were assigned to clean an old fermentation tank. Shortly afterwards, the plant owner lost all contact with them.

A search revealed the tragedy.