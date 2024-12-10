Masseuse in ‘Ping Chayada’ case asks for fairness

Questions persist about death even though autopsy finds no link to massage

Listen to this article

Singer Chayada Prao-hom died two months after she received treatments at a massage shop in Udon Thani. An autopsy has determined the cause of death was not linked to the massage but family and friends still have some questions.

A masseuse who was reported to have performed a neck-twisting procedure on a luk thung singer who later died has asked for fairness and a chance to tell her side of the story.

Questions persist about the death of Chayada Prao-hom, aka “Ping Chayada”, even though an autopsy has determined there was no direct link between the massage treatment she received and the factors that caused her to fall ill and die two months later.

The masseuse, who gave her name only as Aoy, expressed shock upon hearing the news of Chayada’s passing. The 20-year-old singer had reportedly visited the shop in Udon Thani three times starting in early October to get help for a stiff neck.

Aoy said she was unsure if she had personally treated Chayada, as the incident occurred over two months ago. She could not remember all of her clients.

“I was so shocked when I heard that I was that masseuse,” she said. “I have a massage therapist licence. I have been a masseuse for years and I have never faced such a situation before.

“I am asking for fairness and am ready to prove the truth.”

The shop where Chayada was treated has seven licensed therapists, all of whom have completed a 150-hour training session, as the law requires.

Dr Somchaichot Piyawatwela, the head of the Udon Thani public health office, said on Monday that an autopsy revealed Chayada’s death was due to sepsis and fungal infection, with no confirmation linking the death to the massage.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan found no evidence of cervical bone fractures or dislocations, confirming that the case was not linked to massage.

According to media reports, Chayada experienced neck, shoulder and upper back pain on Oct 5, after she visited a massage parlour. She reportedly underwent neck manipulation and later experienced pain, numbness and weakness in her arms.

On Nov 22, her condition escalated to severe muscle weakness and she was admitted to the intensive care unit at Udon Thani Hospital. She succumbed to septic shock on Dec 8.

Mr Somsak stressed that modern medical technology, such as MRI, provided clear evidence that massage was unrelated to the patient’s condition. “We must ensure fairness for all parties involved,” he said.

When asked about the impact of the case on Thai traditional medicine and massage, the minister stressed the importance of public confidence, supported by the ministry’s quality control measures and standards for safety and reliability.

A source familiar with the case says Chayada’s mother still has some questions about whether neck manipulation could have contributed to the conditions that ultimately led to the singer’s death.

However, after discussing the matter with relatives, she reportedly decided not to seek another autopsy. Her daughter’s cremation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.