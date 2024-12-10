3 killed in armed rampage in Prachin Buri

Attacker with knife and gun kills two and wounds four before being stabbed to death

Listen to this article

Police and onlookers gather at one of the crime scenes in Muang district of Prachin Buri, where a man with a knife and a gun went on a rampage on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI - Three people were killed and four others were injured when a man with a knife and a gun went on a rampage before being stabbed to death in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon.

The attacker identified as Surat Thongbai, 38, first attacked two people with a knife and a gun in a shop behind Prachinburi Commercial Vocational College in tambon Na Mueang at 1.34pm. One man died.

Surat then rode his motorcycle to his house near the Prachin Buri River, before walking to a nearby roasted chicken shop. There he attacked owner Somporn Saopanao with a knife. He then fired his gun inside the shop and the bullets struck Boonlert Saopanao, Krisada Saopanao and Wanchai Sudjai.

The victims fought back, seizing Surat’s gun and tying him up. He died at the scene of stab wounds.

The four injured victims from the second crime scene were taken to Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, where one of them died.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime.